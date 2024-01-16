Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Gains in Trading Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ITC opened at ₹470.55 and closed at ₹466.6. The stock had a high of ₹470.55 and a low of ₹466.05. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹583,172.22 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6 and the 52-week low is ₹324.4. On the BSE, there were 274,528 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.