Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 467.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 467.45 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ITC opened at 470.55 and closed at 466.6. The stock had a high of 470.55 and a low of 466.05. The market capitalization of ITC is 583,172.22 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6 and the 52-week low is 324.4. On the BSE, there were 274,528 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹467.45, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹467.4

The current data for Itc stock shows that the price is 467.45 with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.05. This suggests that the stock price has had a minimal increase of 0.01% with a small net change of 0.05.

16 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹466.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Itc on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 274,528. The closing price for the day was 466.6.

