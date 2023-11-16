Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 1.36 %. The stock closed at 436 per share. The stock is currently trading at 441.95 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day, the open price of ITC was 437.6, and the close price was 436. The high for the day was 442.4, while the low was 437.45. The market capitalization of ITC is 551,175.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, and the 52-week low is 323.36. The BSE volume for the day was 404,614 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.14%
3 Months-2.05%
6 Months3.99%
YTD34.12%
1 Year28.8%
16 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹441.95, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹436

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 441.95 with a percent change of 1.36 and a net change of 5.95. This means that the stock has increased by 1.36% from its previous closing price and has gained 5.95 points. Overall, this indicates a positive trend for the stock.

16 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹436 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Itc BSE was 404,614 shares. The closing price for the shares was 436.

