Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, the open price of ITC was ₹437.6, and the close price was ₹436. The high for the day was ₹442.4, while the low was ₹437.45. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹551,175.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, and the 52-week low is ₹323.36. The BSE volume for the day was 404,614 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.14%
|3 Months
|-2.05%
|6 Months
|3.99%
|YTD
|34.12%
|1 Year
|28.8%
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹441.95 with a percent change of 1.36 and a net change of 5.95. This means that the stock has increased by 1.36% from its previous closing price and has gained 5.95 points. Overall, this indicates a positive trend for the stock.
On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Itc BSE was 404,614 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹436.
