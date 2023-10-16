comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc closed today at 448.7, up 0.09% from yesterday's 448.3
Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc closed today at ₹448.7, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹448.3

27 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:34 PM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 448.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 448.7 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ItcPremium
Itc

On the last day, the stock of ITC opened at 450.05 and closed at 450.65. The highest price reached during the day was 451.95, while the lowest price was 446.95. The market capitalization of ITC is currently 559,071.1 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, and the 52-week low is 322.81. The BSE volume for ITC shares on that day was 499,455.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:34:33 PM IST

Itc share price update :Itc closed today at ₹448.7, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹448.3

Today, the closing price of Itc stock was 448.7, with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 0.4. This indicates a slight increase from yesterday's closing price of 448.3.

16 Oct 2023, 05:37:38 PM IST

ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock reached a low of 446.4 and a high of 450.95 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 03:27:48 PM IST

ITC Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

ITC Ltd stock's 52 week low price was 323.35788, while its 52 week high price was 499.70000.

16 Oct 2023, 03:23:18 PM IST

Itc October futures opened at 448.95 as against previous close of 448.45

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 449.85. The bid price is slightly lower at 449.75, while the offer price is slightly higher at 449.9. The bid quantity stands at 3200, and the offer quantity is 1600. The stock has a significant open interest of 55380800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 03:00:15 PM IST

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹449.95, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹448.3

As of the current data, the stock price of ITC is 449.95 with a percent change of 0.37. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.65, which means that the stock has increased by 1.65 points. Overall, the stock has shown a positive trend in the given data.

16 Oct 2023, 02:46:23 PM IST

Top active options for Itc

Top active call options for Itc at 16 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of 450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.55 (+7.77%) & 2.15 (+2.38%) respectively.

Top active put options for Itc at 16 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of 450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.2 (-21.8%) & 1.9 (-26.92%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 02:27:35 PM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹450.65, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹448.3

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 450.65. There has been a percent change of 0.52, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.35, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.35 points. Overall, this data indicates that ITC stock has seen a modest increase in value.

16 Oct 2023, 02:23:12 PM IST

ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock had a low price of 446.4 and a high price of 450.95 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 02:05:21 PM IST

Itc October futures opened at 448.95 as against previous close of 448.45

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 450.1. The bid price is slightly lower at 450.0, while the offer price matches the spot price at 450.1. The bid quantity stands at 3200, while the offer quantity is higher at 6400. The open interest for ITC is 55283200.

16 Oct 2023, 01:41:46 PM IST

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹450.05, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹448.3

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 450.05. There has been a percent change of 0.39, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.75, suggesting that the stock has gained 1.75 points. Overall, the stock is showing positive movement.

16 Oct 2023, 01:29:13 PM IST

Top active options for Itc

Top active call options for Itc at 16 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.35 (+3.88%) & 2.05 (-2.38%) respectively.

Top active put options for Itc at 16 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.5 (-17.29%) & 2.0 (-23.08%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 01:17:53 PM IST

ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's low price for the day was 446.4, while its high price was 450.95.

16 Oct 2023, 01:16:43 PM IST

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹449.75, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹448.3

As of the current data, the stock price of ITC is 449.75. There has been a 0.32% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.45.

16 Oct 2023, 12:56:30 PM IST

16 Oct 2023, 12:44:07 PM IST

Itc October futures opened at 448.95 as against previous close of 448.45

ITC is a stock with a spot price of 450.9. The bid price is slightly lower at 451.05, while the offer price is slightly higher at 451.3. The bid quantity stands at 1600, while the offer quantity is 6400. The stock has a high open interest of 55198400, indicating strong market interest in trading this stock.

16 Oct 2023, 12:31:05 PM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹450.5, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹448.3

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 450.5. There has been a percent change of 0.49, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 2.2, which means the stock has gained 2.2 points. Overall, the stock is showing positive movement.

16 Oct 2023, 12:18:22 PM IST

ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's low price today was 446.4, while the high price reached 450.95.

16 Oct 2023, 12:12:35 PM IST

Top active options for Itc

Top active call options for Itc at 16 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of 450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.85 (+13.59%) & 2.3 (+9.52%) respectively.

Top active put options for Itc at 16 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of 440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.8 (-30.77%) & 5.0 (-24.81%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 11:48:03 AM IST

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹450.85, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹448.3

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is 450.85. There has been a percent change of 0.57, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.55, which suggests a positive movement in the stock. Overall, these numbers indicate a positive trend for ITC stock.

16 Oct 2023, 11:22:01 AM IST

Itc October futures opened at 448.95 as against previous close of 448.45

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 450.1 with a bid price of 450.1 and an offer price of 450.2. The offer quantity stands at 1600 and the bid quantity is also at 1600. The open interest for ITC is at 55,246,400.

16 Oct 2023, 11:16:36 AM IST

ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's low price today was recorded at 446.4, while the high price reached 450.05.

16 Oct 2023, 11:15:12 AM IST

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹449.7, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹448.3

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 449.7. The percent change is 0.31, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.4, indicating a positive change in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a slight increase in value.

16 Oct 2023, 10:44:07 AM IST

Top active options for Itc

Top active call options for Itc at 16 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of 450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.05 (-1.94%) & 2.0 (-4.76%) respectively.

Top active put options for Itc at 16 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of 440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 445.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.35 (-9.62%) & 3.8 (-10.59%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 10:20:13 AM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹449.35, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹448.3

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 449.35 with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 1.05. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a small positive percent change and net change.

16 Oct 2023, 10:12:40 AM IST

ITC share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of ITC stock is 446.4 and the high price is 449.1.

16 Oct 2023, 10:09:21 AM IST

Itc October futures opened at 448.95 as against previous close of 448.45

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 447.5. The bid price is slightly higher at 447.65, while the offer price stands at 447.85. The bid quantity is 1600, and the offer quantity is 3200. The stock has a high open interest of 55158400.

16 Oct 2023, 09:51:36 AM IST

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹448.05, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹448.3

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 448.05. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.06. The net change is -0.25, indicating a small decrease in value.

16 Oct 2023, 09:50:33 AM IST

16 Oct 2023, 09:03:17 AM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹448.3, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹450.65

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 448.3. There has been a percent change of -0.52, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.35, which means the stock has decreased by 2.35.

16 Oct 2023, 08:15:01 AM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹450.65 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for ITC on the BSE was 499,455 shares. The closing price for the stock was 450.65.

