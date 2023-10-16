Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc closed today at 448.7, up 0.09% from yesterday's 448.3

Itc share price update :Itc closed today at ₹448.7, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹448.3 Today, the closing price of Itc stock was ₹448.7, with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 0.4. This indicates a slight increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹448.3.

ITC Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high ITC Ltd stock's 52 week low price was 323.35788, while its 52 week high price was 499.70000.

Itc October futures opened at 448.95 as against previous close of 448.45 ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 449.85. The bid price is slightly lower at 449.75, while the offer price is slightly higher at 449.9. The bid quantity stands at 3200, and the offer quantity is 1600. The stock has a significant open interest of 55380800.

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹449.95, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹448.3 As of the current data, the stock price of ITC is ₹449.95 with a percent change of 0.37. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.65, which means that the stock has increased by 1.65 points. Overall, the stock has shown a positive trend in the given data.

Top active options for Itc Top active call options for Itc at 16 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of ₹450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.55 (+7.77%) & ₹2.15 (+2.38%) respectively. Top active put options for Itc at 16 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of ₹450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.2 (-21.8%) & ₹1.9 (-26.92%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹450.65, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹448.3 The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹450.65. There has been a percent change of 0.52, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.35, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.35 points. Overall, this data indicates that ITC stock has seen a modest increase in value.

Itc October futures opened at 448.95 as against previous close of 448.45 ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 450.1. The bid price is slightly lower at 450.0, while the offer price matches the spot price at 450.1. The bid quantity stands at 3200, while the offer quantity is higher at 6400. The open interest for ITC is 55283200.

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹450.05, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹448.3 The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹450.05. There has been a percent change of 0.39, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.75, suggesting that the stock has gained 1.75 points. Overall, the stock is showing positive movement.

Top active options for Itc Top active call options for Itc at 16 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.35 (+3.88%) & ₹2.05 (-2.38%) respectively. Top active put options for Itc at 16 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.5 (-17.29%) & ₹2.0 (-23.08%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

ITC share price live: Today's Price range ITC stock's low price for the day was ₹446.4, while its high price was ₹450.95.

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹449.75, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹448.3 As of the current data, the stock price of ITC is ₹449.75. There has been a 0.32% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.45.

Itc October futures opened at 448.95 as against previous close of 448.45 ITC is a stock with a spot price of 450.9. The bid price is slightly lower at 451.05, while the offer price is slightly higher at 451.3. The bid quantity stands at 1600, while the offer quantity is 6400. The stock has a high open interest of 55198400, indicating strong market interest in trading this stock.

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹450.5, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹448.3 The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹450.5. There has been a percent change of 0.49, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 2.2, which means the stock has gained 2.2 points. Overall, the stock is showing positive movement.

ITC share price live: Today's Price range ITC stock's low price today was ₹446.4, while the high price reached ₹450.95.

Top active options for Itc Top active call options for Itc at 16 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of ₹450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.85 (+13.59%) & ₹2.3 (+9.52%) respectively. Top active put options for Itc at 16 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of ₹440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.8 (-30.77%) & ₹5.0 (-24.81%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹450.85, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹448.3 The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is ₹450.85. There has been a percent change of 0.57, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.55, which suggests a positive movement in the stock. Overall, these numbers indicate a positive trend for ITC stock.

Itc October futures opened at 448.95 as against previous close of 448.45 ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 450.1 with a bid price of 450.1 and an offer price of 450.2. The offer quantity stands at 1600 and the bid quantity is also at 1600. The open interest for ITC is at 55,246,400.

ITC share price live: Today's Price range ITC stock's low price today was recorded at ₹446.4, while the high price reached ₹450.05.

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹449.7, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹448.3 The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹449.7. The percent change is 0.31, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.4, indicating a positive change in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a slight increase in value.

Top active options for Itc Top active call options for Itc at 16 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of ₹450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.05 (-1.94%) & ₹2.0 (-4.76%) respectively. Top active put options for Itc at 16 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of ₹440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹445.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.35 (-9.62%) & ₹3.8 (-10.59%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹449.35, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹448.3 The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹449.35 with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 1.05. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a small positive percent change and net change.

ITC share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of ITC stock is ₹446.4 and the high price is ₹449.1.

Itc October futures opened at 448.95 as against previous close of 448.45 ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 447.5. The bid price is slightly higher at 447.65, while the offer price stands at 447.85. The bid quantity is 1600, and the offer quantity is 3200. The stock has a high open interest of 55158400.

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹448.05, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹448.3 The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹448.05. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.06. The net change is -0.25, indicating a small decrease in value.

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹448.3, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹450.65 The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹448.3. There has been a percent change of -0.52, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.35, which means the stock has decreased by ₹2.35.