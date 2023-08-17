comScore
Itc Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 17 Aug 2023, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 448.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 450.05 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, ITC's open price was 451.9, with a close price of 448.95. The stock's high for the day was 457.4, while the low was 448.45. The market capitalization of ITC is 560,980.1 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 499.6, and the 52-week low was 306.76. The BSE volume for ITC shares was 387,328.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 08:05:51 AM IST

Itc closed at ₹448.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Itc BSE was 387,328 shares, with a closing price of 448.95.

