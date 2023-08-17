Itc Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

On the last day, ITC's open price was ₹451.9, with a close price of ₹448.95. The stock's high for the day was ₹457.4, while the low was ₹448.45. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹560,980.1 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹499.6, and the 52-week low was ₹306.76. The BSE volume for ITC shares was 387,328.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.