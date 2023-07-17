Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC shares dip as investors sell off

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:16 PM IST Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 17 Jul 2023, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 472.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 471 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day of trading, the open price of ITC was 472.15 and the close price was also 472. The highest price reached during the day was 475.1, while the lowest price was 471.2. The market capitalization of ITC is currently at 588,508.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 480.6, while the 52-week low is 287.48. The BSE volume for ITC was 424,725 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:16 PM IST Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹471, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹472.65

The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is 471 with a percent change of -0.35 and a net change of -1.65. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.35% and the price has dropped by 1.65.

17 Jul 2023, 01:07 PM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹471.35, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹472.65

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is 471.35 with a percent change of -0.28. This indicates that the stock has slightly decreased in value. The net change is -1.3, indicating a decrease of 1.3 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests a negative trend for ITC stock.

17 Jul 2023, 12:46 PM IST Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹471.4, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹472.65

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 471.4 with a percent change of -0.26 and a net change of -1.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

Click here for Itc AGM

17 Jul 2023, 12:33 PM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹472, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹472.65

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 472 with a percent change of -0.14 and a net change of -0.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 12:17 PM IST Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹472.25, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹472.65

The current data of ITC stock shows that the stock price is 472.25. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.08% or 0.4 points.

17 Jul 2023, 12:07 PM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹472.5, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹472.65

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is 472.5 with a percent change of -0.03. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.15, implying a decrease of 0.15 in the stock price. Overall, the stock is experiencing a minor decline in value.

17 Jul 2023, 11:47 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹472.6, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹472.65

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 472.6. The percent change is -0.01, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.05, which means the stock has decreased by 0.05 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

Click here for Itc News

17 Jul 2023, 11:35 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹473.4, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹472.65

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 473.4 with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 0.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.16% and the net change is a gain of 0.75 in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 11:15 AM IST Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹473.95, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹472.65

The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is 473.95. There has been a 0.28 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the data suggests that the stock of ITC has experienced a small increase in its price.

17 Jul 2023, 11:08 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹474.2, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹472.65

The current data of ITC stock shows that the stock price is 474.2 with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 1.55. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.33%, with a net change of 1.55. This suggests that there has been a positive movement in the stock price of ITC.

17 Jul 2023, 10:46 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹474.15, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹472.65

The current price of ITC stock is 474.15 with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 1.5. This means that the stock has increased by 0.32% and has gained 1.5 points.

Click here for Itc Dividend

17 Jul 2023, 10:33 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹474.15, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹472.65

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 474.15, with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 1.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.32% and the net change in price is 1.5.

17 Jul 2023, 10:15 AM IST Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹474.05, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹472.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of ITC is 474.05, with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 1.4. This means that the stock has increased by 0.3% and has gained 1.4 points.

17 Jul 2023, 10:07 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹474.3, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹472.65

As of the current data, the stock price of ITC is 474.3. There has been a 0.35 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.65.

17 Jul 2023, 09:48 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹474.1, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹472.65

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 474.1, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 1.45. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.31% and the net change is 1.45 points. Overall, this suggests a relatively small positive movement in the stock price.

Click here for Itc Profit Loss

17 Jul 2023, 09:36 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹474.95, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹472.65

The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is 474.95, with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 2.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.49% and the net change in price is 2.3.

17 Jul 2023, 09:34 AM IST Itc Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 09:17 AM IST Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹474.8, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹472.65

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is at 474.8. There has been a 0.45 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 2.15, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 09:06 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹472.65, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹472

The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is 472.65. There has been a 0.14% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.65.

17 Jul 2023, 08:08 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹472 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares of Itc BSE was 424,725. The closing price for the day was 472.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.