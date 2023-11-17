Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Sees Positive Performance in Today's Trading

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Nov 2023, 10:17 AM IST
ITC share price live: Today's Price range
Today, ITC stock reached a low of ₹438.7 and a high of ₹441.3.
17 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST
Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹439.1, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹438.5
The current price of Itc stock is ₹439.1, with a net change of 0.6 and a percent change of 0.14. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
17 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST
Itc Live Updates
17 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST
Itc share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.98%
|3 Months
|-1.79%
|6 Months
|5.16%
|YTD
|33.12%
|1 Year
|28.26%
17 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST
Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹438.5, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹441.95
The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is ₹438.5 with a percent change of -0.78 and a net change of -3.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
17 Nov 2023, 08:50 AM IST
Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹441.95 on last trading day
On the last day, the BSE volume for Itc was 426969 shares with a closing price of ₹441.95.