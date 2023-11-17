Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Sees Positive Performance in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 438.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 439.1 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 10:17 AM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

Today, ITC stock reached a low of 438.7 and a high of 441.3.

17 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹439.1, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹438.5

The current price of Itc stock is 439.1, with a net change of 0.6 and a percent change of 0.14. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Itc Live Updates

17 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.98%
3 Months-1.79%
6 Months5.16%
YTD33.12%
1 Year28.26%
17 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹438.5, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹441.95

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is 438.5 with a percent change of -0.78 and a net change of -3.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 08:50 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹441.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Itc was 426969 shares with a closing price of 441.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.