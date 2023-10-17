Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc closed today at ₹453.45, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹448.7

On the last day of trading, the opening price of ITC was ₹448.45 while the closing price was ₹448.3. The stock had a high of ₹450.95 and a low of ₹446.4 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹559,569.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6 and the 52-week low is ₹322.81. The BSE volume for ITC was 125,239 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Itc share price update :Itc closed today at ₹453.45, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹448.7 Today, the closing price of ITC stock was ₹453.45, with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 4.75. This is an increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹448.7.

Itc share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ITC 453.45 4.75 1.06 499.6 323.36 563548.46 Godfrey Phillips India 2200.0 15.6 0.71 2345.55 1308.0 11438.66 VST Industries 3388.55 27.9 0.83 3865.4 2912.55 5232.57 NTC Industries 96.5 1.3 1.37 100.0 67.01 115.26 Golden Tobacco 52.0 0.0 0.0 81.95 39.11 91.57

ITC share price live: Today's Price range ITC stock's low price for the day was ₹449.15, while its high price was ₹454.5.

Itc October futures opened at 450.0 as against previous close of 449.25 ITC is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 453.4. The bid price is slightly lower at 453.05, while the offer price is slightly higher at 453.25. The bid quantity stands at 1600, and the offer quantity is 4800. The stock also has a high open interest of 54779200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

ITC Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of ITC Ltd stock is 323.36, while the 52-week high price is 499.70.

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹453.45, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹448.7 The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹453.45 with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 4.75. This means that the stock has increased by 1.06% and the price has increased by ₹4.75. This information suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

Top active options for Itc Top active call options for Itc at 17 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of ₹450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹455.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.85 (+13.59%) & ₹3.65 (+14.06%) respectively. Top active put options for Itc at 17 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of ₹450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.45 (-23.93%) & ₹1.6 (-27.27%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹452, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹448.7 Based on the current data, the stock price of ITC is ₹452. It has experienced a percent change of 0.74, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 3.3. Click here for Itc Key Metrics

Itc share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ITC 451.7 3.0 0.67 499.6 323.36 561373.56 Godfrey Phillips India 2214.1 29.7 1.36 2345.55 1308.0 11511.97 VST Industries 3398.0 37.35 1.11 3865.4 2912.55 5247.16 NTC Industries 95.51 0.31 0.33 100.0 67.01 114.08 Golden Tobacco 51.7 -0.3 -0.58 81.95 39.11 91.04

ITC share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for ITC stock is ₹449.15 and the high price is ₹454.5.

Itc October futures opened at 450.0 as against previous close of 449.25 ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 453.15. The bid price is slightly lower at 452.5, while the offer price is 452.7. The offer quantity stands at 3200, whereas the bid quantity is higher at 4800. The stock has a significant open interest of 55064000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹452.6, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹448.7 The current stock price of ITC is ₹452.6. It has experienced a percent change of 0.87, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 3.9, which means the stock has increased by 3.9 units. Overall, the stock is showing positive momentum. Click here for Itc Board Meetings

Itc share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 446.31 10 Days 442.99 20 Days 444.93 50 Days 446.75 100 Days 451.47 300 Days 412.48

Top active options for Itc Top active call options for Itc at 17 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of ₹450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹455.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.7 (+30.1%) & ₹4.35 (+35.94%) respectively. Top active put options for Itc at 17 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of ₹450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.95 (-32.48%) & ₹1.4 (-36.36%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

ITC share price live: Today's Price range ITC stock's low price for the day was ₹449.15, while the high price reached was ₹454.50.

Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹453.5, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹448.7 The current data for ITC stock shows that the stock price is ₹453.5 with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 4.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.07% or 4.8 points. It is important to note that this data is based on the current trading day and could change throughout the day as market conditions fluctuate. Click here for Itc AGM

Itc October futures opened at 450.0 as against previous close of 449.25 ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 453.75. The bid price is 453.3 and the offer price is 453.45. The offer quantity is 3200 and the bid quantity is also 3200. The open interest for ITC is 54782400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Itc Live Updates ITC More Information

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹453.85, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹448.7 The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is ₹453.85. There has been a 1.15% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹5.15.

Itc share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ITC 453.2 4.5 1.0 499.6 323.36 563237.76 Godfrey Phillips India 2184.9 0.5 0.02 2345.55 1308.0 11360.15 VST Industries 3395.05 34.4 1.02 3865.4 2912.55 5242.61 NTC Industries 96.54 1.34 1.41 100.0 67.01 115.31 Golden Tobacco 52.0 0.0 0.0 81.95 39.11 91.57

Itc share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 16 15 15 16 Buy 16 15 16 16 Hold 4 4 4 4 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

ITC share price live: Today's Price range ITC stock's low price for the day was ₹449.15, while its high price reached ₹454.5.

Top active options for Itc Top active call options for Itc at 17 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.4 (+43.69%) & ₹3.05 (+52.5%) respectively. Top active put options for Itc at 17 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.7 (-36.75%) & ₹1.3 (-40.91%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Itc October futures opened at 450.0 as against previous close of 449.25 ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 454.2. The bid price stands at 453.7 with a bid quantity of 1600. The offer price is 453.8 with an offer quantity of 4800. The stock has an open interest of 54974400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

ITC share price live: Today's Price range ITC stock's low price for the day was ₹449.15, while the high price reached ₹454.45.

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹453.6, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹448.7 The current price of ITC stock is ₹453.6. It has experienced a percent change of 1.09, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.9, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

Top active options for Itc Top active call options for Itc at 17 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of ₹450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.6 (+28.16%) & ₹2.65 (+32.5%) respectively. Top active put options for Itc at 17 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of ₹450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.2 (-28.21%) & ₹1.5 (-31.82%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹453.65, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹448.7 The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹453.65, with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 4.95. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.1% and has gained 4.95 points. This is positive news for investors as it indicates that the stock is performing well.

Itc October futures opened at 450.0 as against previous close of 449.25 ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 452.2. The bid price is slightly lower at 451.75, while the offer price is 451.95. The offer quantity is 3200, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 4800, representing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest stands at 54692800, reflecting the total number of outstanding option contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

ITC share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of ITC stock is ₹449.15 and the high price is ₹453.80.

Itc Live Updates ITC More Information

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹451.75, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹448.7 The current data shows that the stock price of Itc is ₹451.75. There has been a percent change of 0.68, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.05, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹3.05.

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹448.7, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹448.3 The current stock price of ITC is ₹448.7, with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 0.4. This indicates that the stock price has slightly increased by 0.4 points or 0.09% from the previous trading session.

Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹448.3 on last trading day On the last day, the trading volume for Itc BSE was 125,239 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹448.3.