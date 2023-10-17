Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc closed today at 453.45, up 1.06% from yesterday's 448.7

27 min read . 17 Oct 2023
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 1.06 %. The stock closed at 448.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 453.45 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day of trading, the opening price of ITC was 448.45 while the closing price was 448.3. The stock had a high of 450.95 and a low of 446.4 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is 559,569.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6 and the 52-week low is 322.81. The BSE volume for ITC was 125,239 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:36 PM IST Itc share price update :Itc closed today at ₹453.45, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹448.7

Today, the closing price of ITC stock was 453.45, with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 4.75. This is an increase from yesterday's closing price of 448.7.

17 Oct 2023, 06:18 PM IST Itc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC453.454.751.06499.6323.36563548.46
Godfrey Phillips India2200.015.60.712345.551308.011438.66
VST Industries3388.5527.90.833865.42912.555232.57
NTC Industries96.51.31.37100.067.01115.26
Golden Tobacco52.00.00.081.9539.1191.57
17 Oct 2023, 05:34 PM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's low price for the day was 449.15, while its high price was 454.5.

17 Oct 2023, 03:44 PM IST Itc October futures opened at 450.0 as against previous close of 449.25

ITC is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 453.4. The bid price is slightly lower at 453.05, while the offer price is slightly higher at 453.25. The bid quantity stands at 1600, and the offer quantity is 4800. The stock also has a high open interest of 54779200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 03:32 PM IST ITC Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of ITC Ltd stock is 323.36, while the 52-week high price is 499.70.

17 Oct 2023, 03:07 PM IST Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹453.45, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹448.7

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 453.45 with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 4.75. This means that the stock has increased by 1.06% and the price has increased by 4.75. This information suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

17 Oct 2023, 02:46 PM IST Top active options for Itc

Top active call options for Itc at 17 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of 450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 455.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.85 (+13.59%) & 3.65 (+14.06%) respectively.

Top active put options for Itc at 17 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of 450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.45 (-23.93%) & 1.6 (-27.27%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 02:40 PM IST Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹452, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹448.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of ITC is 452. It has experienced a percent change of 0.74, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 3.3.

Click here for Itc Key Metrics

17 Oct 2023, 02:35 PM IST Itc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC451.73.00.67499.6323.36561373.56
Godfrey Phillips India2214.129.71.362345.551308.011511.97
VST Industries3398.037.351.113865.42912.555247.16
NTC Industries95.510.310.33100.067.01114.08
Golden Tobacco51.7-0.3-0.5881.9539.1191.04
17 Oct 2023, 02:14 PM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for ITC stock is 449.15 and the high price is 454.5.

17 Oct 2023, 02:04 PM IST Itc October futures opened at 450.0 as against previous close of 449.25

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 453.15. The bid price is slightly lower at 452.5, while the offer price is 452.7. The offer quantity stands at 3200, whereas the bid quantity is higher at 4800. The stock has a significant open interest of 55064000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 01:48 PM IST Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹452.6, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹448.7

The current stock price of ITC is 452.6. It has experienced a percent change of 0.87, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 3.9, which means the stock has increased by 3.9 units. Overall, the stock is showing positive momentum.

Click here for Itc Board Meetings

17 Oct 2023, 01:42 PM IST Itc share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days446.31
10 Days442.99
20 Days444.93
50 Days446.75
100 Days451.47
300 Days412.48
17 Oct 2023, 01:25 PM IST Top active options for Itc

Top active call options for Itc at 17 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of 450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 455.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.7 (+30.1%) & 4.35 (+35.94%) respectively.

Top active put options for Itc at 17 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of 450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.95 (-32.48%) & 1.4 (-36.36%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 01:18 PM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's low price for the day was 449.15, while the high price reached was 454.50.

17 Oct 2023, 01:15 PM IST Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹453.5, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹448.7

The current data for ITC stock shows that the stock price is 453.5 with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 4.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.07% or 4.8 points. It is important to note that this data is based on the current trading day and could change throughout the day as market conditions fluctuate.

Click here for Itc AGM

17 Oct 2023, 12:58 PM IST Itc October futures opened at 450.0 as against previous close of 449.25

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 453.75. The bid price is 453.3 and the offer price is 453.45. The offer quantity is 3200 and the bid quantity is also 3200. The open interest for ITC is 54782400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 12:51 PM IST Itc Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹453.85, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹448.7

The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is 453.85. There has been a 1.15% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.15.

17 Oct 2023, 12:36 PM IST Itc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC453.24.51.0499.6323.36563237.76
Godfrey Phillips India2184.90.50.022345.551308.011360.15
VST Industries3395.0534.41.023865.42912.555242.61
NTC Industries96.541.341.41100.067.01115.31
Golden Tobacco52.00.00.081.9539.1191.57
17 Oct 2023, 12:21 PM IST Itc share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy16151516
Buy16151616
Hold4444
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
17 Oct 2023, 12:15 PM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's low price for the day was 449.15, while its high price reached 454.5.

17 Oct 2023, 12:00 PM IST Top active options for Itc

Top active call options for Itc at 17 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.4 (+43.69%) & 3.05 (+52.5%) respectively.

Top active put options for Itc at 17 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.7 (-36.75%) & 1.3 (-40.91%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 11:32 AM IST Itc October futures opened at 450.0 as against previous close of 449.25

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 454.2. The bid price stands at 453.7 with a bid quantity of 1600. The offer price is 453.8 with an offer quantity of 4800. The stock has an open interest of 54974400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 11:19 AM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's low price for the day was 449.15, while the high price reached 454.45.

17 Oct 2023, 11:08 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹453.6, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹448.7

The current price of ITC stock is 453.6. It has experienced a percent change of 1.09, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.9, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 10:45 AM IST Top active options for Itc

Top active call options for Itc at 17 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of 450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.6 (+28.16%) & 2.65 (+32.5%) respectively.

Top active put options for Itc at 17 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of 450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.2 (-28.21%) & 1.5 (-31.82%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 10:39 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹453.65, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹448.7

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 453.65, with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 4.95. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.1% and has gained 4.95 points. This is positive news for investors as it indicates that the stock is performing well.

17 Oct 2023, 10:18 AM IST Itc October futures opened at 450.0 as against previous close of 449.25

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 452.2. The bid price is slightly lower at 451.75, while the offer price is 451.95. The offer quantity is 3200, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 4800, representing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest stands at 54692800, reflecting the total number of outstanding option contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of ITC stock is 449.15 and the high price is 453.80.

17 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Itc Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹451.75, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹448.7

The current data shows that the stock price of Itc is 451.75. There has been a percent change of 0.68, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.05, which means that the stock price has increased by 3.05.

17 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹448.7, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹448.3

The current stock price of ITC is 448.7, with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 0.4. This indicates that the stock price has slightly increased by 0.4 points or 0.09% from the previous trading session.

17 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹448.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for Itc BSE was 125,239 shares. The closing price for the stock was 448.3.

