Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day, the open and close price of ITC was ₹450.05 with a high of ₹450.35 and a low of ₹440. The market capitalization is ₹549,512.45 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹499.6 and a 52-week low of ₹306.76. The BSE volume for the day was 433,193 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.85%
|3 Months
|-0.31%
|6 Months
|15.99%
|YTD
|33.83%
|1 Year
|41.97%
Itc Live Updates
ITC
ITC
Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹440.85, down -2.04% from yesterday's ₹450.05
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹440.85. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 2.04%, resulting in a net change of -9.2. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.
Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹450.05 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Itc on the BSE, there were 433,193 shares traded at a closing price of ₹450.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!