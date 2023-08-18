comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading
LIVE UPDATES

Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 18 Aug 2023, by -2.04 %. The stock closed at 450.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 440.85 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ItcPremium
Itc

On the last day, the open and close price of ITC was 450.05 with a high of 450.35 and a low of 440. The market capitalization is 549,512.45 crore, with a 52-week high of 499.6 and a 52-week low of 306.76. The BSE volume for the day was 433,193 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:34:06 AM IST

Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.85%
3 Months-0.31%
6 Months15.99%
YTD33.83%
1 Year41.97%
18 Aug 2023, 09:30:31 AM IST

Itc Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:00:10 AM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹440.85, down -2.04% from yesterday's ₹450.05

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 440.85. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 2.04%, resulting in a net change of -9.2. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

18 Aug 2023, 08:22:03 AM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹450.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Itc on the BSE, there were 433,193 shares traded at a closing price of 450.05.

