Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day, the open and close price of ITC was ₹450.05 with a high of ₹450.35 and a low of ₹440. The market capitalization is ₹549,512.45 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹499.6 and a 52-week low of ₹306.76. The BSE volume for the day was 433,193 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.