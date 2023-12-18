Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock of ITC opened at ₹462.25 and closed at ₹460.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹462.85, while the lowest was ₹455. The market capitalization of ITC is currently ₹571,636.39 crore. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹499.6, with the 52-week low at ₹323.36. A total of 863,397 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.