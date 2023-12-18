Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock of ITC opened at ₹462.25 and closed at ₹460.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹462.85, while the lowest was ₹455. The market capitalization of ITC is currently ₹571,636.39 crore. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹499.6, with the 52-week low at ₹323.36. A total of 863,397 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 452.55 with a bid price of 453.4 and an offer price of 453.55. The offer quantity stands at 8000 shares while the bid quantity is 1600 shares. The open interest for ITC is 72,680,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹452.85 with a net change of -5.45 and a percent change of -1.19. This means that the stock price has decreased by 5.45 points, or 1.19% compared to the previous trading session.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.01%
|3 Months
|-3.01%
|6 Months
|1.13%
|YTD
|39.05%
|1 Year
|36.06%
The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is ₹455, which represents a decrease of 0.72% or a net change of -3.3.
On the last day of trading for ITC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 863,397. The closing price for the stock was ₹460.15.
