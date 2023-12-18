Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:04 AM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -1.19 %. The stock closed at 458.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 452.85 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock of ITC opened at 462.25 and closed at 460.15. The highest price reached during the day was 462.85, while the lowest was 455. The market capitalization of ITC is currently 571,636.39 crore. The stock's 52-week high stands at 499.6, with the 52-week low at 323.36. A total of 863,397 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:04 AM IST Itc December futures opened at 458.3 as against previous close of 460.95

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 452.55 with a bid price of 453.4 and an offer price of 453.55. The offer quantity stands at 8000 shares while the bid quantity is 1600 shares. The open interest for ITC is 72,680,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Itc Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:44 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹452.85, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹458.3

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 452.85 with a net change of -5.45 and a percent change of -1.19. This means that the stock price has decreased by 5.45 points, or 1.19% compared to the previous trading session.

18 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.01%
3 Months-3.01%
6 Months1.13%
YTD39.05%
1 Year36.06%
18 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹455, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹458.3

The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is 455, which represents a decrease of 0.72% or a net change of -3.3.

18 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹460.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ITC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 863,397. The closing price for the stock was 460.15.

