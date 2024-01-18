Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Shares Plummet as Company Reports Disappointing Financial Results

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC opened at ₹472.7 and closed at ₹472.1. The stock reached a high of ₹476.85 and a low of ₹465.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹582,423.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, while the 52-week low is ₹325.5. The BSE volume for the day was 348,004 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.