Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Shares Plummet as Company Reports Disappointing Financial Results

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -1.12 %. The stock closed at 472.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 466.8 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC opened at 472.7 and closed at 472.1. The stock reached a high of 476.85 and a low of 465.3. The market capitalization of the company is 582,423.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, while the 52-week low is 325.5. The BSE volume for the day was 348,004 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹466.8, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹472.1

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is 466.8 with a percent change of -1.12. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.12% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -5.3, indicating that the stock price has decreased by 5.3. Overall, the stock price of ITC has declined in the latest trading session.

18 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹472.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Itc BSE shares was 348,004, and the closing price was 472.1.

