Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend
LIVE UPDATES

Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 11:35 AM IST Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 18 Jul 2023, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 472.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 472.7 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ItcPremium
Itc

On the last day, ITC opened at 473 and closed at 472.65. The stock reached a high of 476.65 and a low of 470.6. The market capitalization of ITC is 587,823.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 480.6 and the 52-week low is 287.48. The BSE volume for the day was 209,019 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:35:25 AM IST

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹472.7, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹472.1

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 472.7 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive change of 0.13 percent and a net increase of 0.6. However, without more information on the overall market conditions and the company's performance, it is difficult to make a definitive analysis of the stock's current status.

18 Jul 2023, 11:16:49 AM IST

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹473.25, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹472.1

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 473.25, with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 1.15. This means that the stock has increased by 0.24% and has gained 1.15 points.

18 Jul 2023, 11:01:47 AM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹473.5, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹472.1

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 473.5, with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 1.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.3% or 1.4 points. Overall, the stock is showing a slight upward trend.

18 Jul 2023, 10:45:03 AM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹473.6, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹472.1

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 473.6 with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 1.5. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.32% or 1.5.

Click here for Itc Dividend

18 Jul 2023, 10:32:24 AM IST

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹473.15, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹472.1

The current price of Itc stock is 473.15. It has experienced a percent change of 0.22, resulting in a net change of 1.05.

18 Jul 2023, 10:19:27 AM IST

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹472.95, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹472.1

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is 472.95. There has been a percent change of 0.18, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.85, implying that the stock has gained 0.85 points. Overall, the stock is showing a positive trend with a small increase in value.

18 Jul 2023, 10:07:25 AM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹472.5, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹472.1

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 472.5 with a 0.08 percent change and a net change of 0.4.

18 Jul 2023, 09:48:18 AM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹471.45, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹472.1

The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is 471.45. There has been a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.65, further confirming the decrease in the stock price.

Click here for Itc Profit Loss

18 Jul 2023, 09:31:04 AM IST

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹472.8, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹472.1

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is 472.8 with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 0.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.15% and the net change in the price is 0.7. This indicates a small positive movement in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 09:15:05 AM IST

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹472.1, up 0% from yesterday's ₹472.1

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is 472.1 with no change in percentage or net change. This means that the stock has remained stable and has not experienced any significant movement in value.

18 Jul 2023, 09:04:53 AM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹472.1, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹472.65

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 472.1, with a percent change of -0.12 and a net change of -0.55. This suggests that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.12% and the net change is a decrease of 0.55 rupees. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a small decline in value.

18 Jul 2023, 08:15:03 AM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹472.65 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for ITC on the BSE was 209,019. The closing price for the stock was 472.65.

