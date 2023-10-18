Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc closed today at ₹451.55, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹453.45

On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹450 and closed at ₹448.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹454.5, while the lowest price was ₹449.15. The market capitalization of ITC stands at ₹565,493.62 crore. In the past year, the stock has reached a high of ₹499.6 and a low of ₹323.36. The trading volume on the BSE for ITC was 182,756 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Itc share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ITC 451.55 -1.9 -0.42 499.6 323.36 561187.14 Godfrey Phillips India 2298.35 90.7 4.11 2345.55 1308.0 11950.02 VST Industries 3313.35 -59.7 -1.77 3865.4 2912.55 5116.45 NTC Industries 94.48 -2.45 -2.53 100.0 67.01 112.85 Golden Tobacco 53.0 1.0 1.92 81.95 39.11 93.33

ITC share price live: Today's Price range ITC stock's low price for the day was ₹450.75 and the high price was ₹458.

Itc October futures opened at 453.25 as against previous close of 453.25 ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 451.15. The bid price is slightly higher at 451.7, while the offer price is 451.9. The offer quantity is 8000, indicating the number of shares available for sale at the offer price, while the bid quantity is 9600, showing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase at the bid price. The open interest for ITC is 51931200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

ITC Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The stock of ITC Ltd reached its 52-week low price at 323.36 and its 52-week high price at 499.70.

Top active options for Itc Top active call options for Itc at 18 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of ₹460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹455.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.6 (-3.7%) & ₹4.25 (-1.16%) respectively. Top active put options for Itc at 18 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of ₹450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.6 (-5.26%) & ₹1.2 (-11.11%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Itc share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 448.03 10 Days 443.42 20 Days 444.86 50 Days 446.52 100 Days 451.70 300 Days 413.02

Itc share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.04% 3 Months -3.5% 6 Months 14.49% YTD 37.61% 1 Year 37.32%

Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹448.7 on last trading day On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for ITC was 182,756 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹448.7.