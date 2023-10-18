comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc closed today at 451.55, down -0.42% from yesterday's 453.45
Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc closed today at ₹451.55, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹453.45

25 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 06:40 PM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 453.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 451.55 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ItcPremium
Itc

On the last day, ITC's stock opened at 450 and closed at 448.7. The highest price reached during the day was 454.5, while the lowest price was 449.15. The market capitalization of ITC stands at 565,493.62 crore. In the past year, the stock has reached a high of 499.6 and a low of 323.36. The trading volume on the BSE for ITC was 182,756 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:40:24 PM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc closed today at ₹451.55, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹453.45

Today, the closing price of ITC stock was 451.55, which represents a decrease of 0.42% or a net change of -1.9 from the previous closing price of 453.45.

18 Oct 2023, 06:16:06 PM IST

Itc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC451.55-1.9-0.42499.6323.36561187.14
Godfrey Phillips India2298.3590.74.112345.551308.011950.02
VST Industries3313.35-59.7-1.773865.42912.555116.45
NTC Industries94.48-2.45-2.53100.067.01112.85
Golden Tobacco53.01.01.9281.9539.1193.33
18 Oct 2023, 05:30:11 PM IST

ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's low price for the day was 450.75 and the high price was 458.

18 Oct 2023, 03:32:40 PM IST

Itc October futures opened at 453.25 as against previous close of 453.25

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 451.15. The bid price is slightly higher at 451.7, while the offer price is 451.9. The offer quantity is 8000, indicating the number of shares available for sale at the offer price, while the bid quantity is 9600, showing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase at the bid price. The open interest for ITC is 51931200.

18 Oct 2023, 03:25:49 PM IST

ITC Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The stock of ITC Ltd reached its 52-week low price at 323.36 and its 52-week high price at 499.70.

18 Oct 2023, 03:15:55 PM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹451.3, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹453.45

As of the current data, the stock price of ITC is 451.3. There has been a percent change of -0.47, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.15, indicating a decrease of 2.15 in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 02:46:20 PM IST

Top active options for Itc

Top active call options for Itc at 18 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of 460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 455.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.6 (-3.7%) & 4.25 (-1.16%) respectively.

Top active put options for Itc at 18 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of 450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.6 (-5.26%) & 1.2 (-11.11%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 02:33:17 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 02:26:34 PM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹453.45, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹448.7

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 453.45, with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 4.75. This means that the stock has increased by 1.06% from its previous value and has seen a net increase of 4.75.

18 Oct 2023, 02:12:08 PM IST

ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's low price for the day was 449.15 while the high price reached 454.50.

18 Oct 2023, 02:04:25 PM IST

Itc October futures opened at 453.25 as against previous close of 453.25

ITC is a stock trading at a spot price of 453.45. The bid price is slightly lower at 453.25, while the offer price stands at 453.4. The offer quantity is 1600, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 4800, representing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest for ITC stands at 52014400.

18 Oct 2023, 02:02:36 PM IST

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹453.45, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹448.7

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is 453.45. There has been a 1.06% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.75.

18 Oct 2023, 01:44:25 PM IST

Itc share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days448.03
10 Days443.42
20 Days444.86
50 Days446.52
100 Days451.70
300 Days413.02
18 Oct 2023, 01:34:11 PM IST

Top active options for Itc

Top active call options for Itc at 18 Oct 13:34 were at strike price of 460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 455.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.95 (+9.26%) & 4.7 (+9.3%) respectively.

Top active put options for Itc at 18 Oct 13:34 were at strike price of 450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.3 (-13.16%) & 1.1 (-18.52%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 01:25:55 PM IST

ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's low price for the day was 449.15, while the high price reached was 454.5.

18 Oct 2023, 01:15:38 PM IST

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹453.45, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹448.7

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 453.45. There has been a percent change of 1.06, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.75, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.75 points.

18 Oct 2023, 12:53:48 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:43:05 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:26:04 PM IST

ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock opened at a low price of 449.15 and reached a high of 454.5 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 12:24:54 PM IST

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹453.45, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹448.7

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price of the stock is 453.45. There has been a 1.06 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 4.75.

18 Oct 2023, 12:11:52 PM IST

Top active options for Itc

Top active call options for Itc at 18 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of 460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 455.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.95 (+9.26%) & 4.65 (+8.14%) respectively.

Top active put options for Itc at 18 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of 450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.15 (-17.11%) & 0.95 (-29.63%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 11:56:46 AM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹453.45, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹448.7

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is 453.45. There has been a 1.06% percent change, with a net change of 4.75.

18 Oct 2023, 11:40:54 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 11:35:17 AM IST

Itc October futures opened at 453.25 as against previous close of 453.25

The spot price of ITC is 453.45. The bid price is slightly higher at 454.5, while the offer price is 454.65. The bid and offer quantities are both 4800. The open interest for ITC is 53009600.

18 Oct 2023, 11:19:18 AM IST

ITC share price live: Today's Price range

The ITC stock had a low price of 449.15 and a high price of 454.5 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 11:10:28 AM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹453.45, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹448.7

As of the current data, the stock price of ITC is 453.45. There has been a 1.06% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.75.

18 Oct 2023, 10:42:17 AM IST

Top active options for Itc

Top active call options for Itc at 18 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 455.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.8 (+40.74%) & 5.85 (+36.05%) respectively.

Top active put options for Itc at 18 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.45 (-35.53%) & 0.75 (-44.44%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 10:37:54 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:26:23 AM IST

Itc October futures opened at 453.25 as against previous close of 453.25

ITC is a stock trading at a spot price of 453.45. The bid price stands at 457.05 with a bid quantity of 1600, while the offer price is 457.15 with an offer quantity of 1600. The stock has an open interest of 53592000.

18 Oct 2023, 10:21:02 AM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹453.45, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹448.7

The current stock price of ITC is 453.45, with a net change of 4.75 and a percentage change of 1.06. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.75 points, or 1.06%, compared to the previous trading day.

18 Oct 2023, 10:13:24 AM IST

ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's low price for the day was 449.15, while the high price reached 454.5.

18 Oct 2023, 09:57:24 AM IST

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹453.45, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹448.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of ITC is 453.45. There has been a percent change of 1.06, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.75, which means that the stock price has increased by 4.75.

18 Oct 2023, 09:56:29 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 09:36:02 AM IST

Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.04%
3 Months-3.5%
6 Months14.49%
YTD37.61%
1 Year37.32%
18 Oct 2023, 09:02:30 AM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹453.45, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹448.7

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 453.45 with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 4.75. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.06% and has gained 4.75 points. Overall, this data suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

18 Oct 2023, 08:14:05 AM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹448.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for ITC was 182,756 shares. The closing price for the stock was 448.7.

