Itc Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 466.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 464.85 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : ITC had an open price of 465.75 and a close price of 466.8, with a high of 467.55 and a low of 454.55 on the last day. The market cap is 580,091.66 crore, and the 52-week high and low are 499.6 and 325.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 617,826 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹466.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Itc BSE, the volume of shares traded was 617,826. The closing price for the shares was 466.8.

