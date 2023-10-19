Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC shares drop as investors react to disappointing earnings report

On the last day of trading, the open price for ITC stock was ₹453.5, while the closing price was ₹453.45. The stock reached a high of ₹458 and a low of ₹450.75 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹563,124.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, while the 52-week low is ₹323.36. The BSE volume for ITC shares on this day was 451,025 shares.
ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 451. The bid price is slightly higher at 451.25, while the offer price is 451.5. The offer quantity is 3200 shares, matched by the bid quantity of 3200 shares. The open interest stands at 50,665,600.
The current data of ITC stock shows that the stock price is ₹451.5, with a slight decline of -0.01 percent. The net change in the stock price is -0.05, indicating a small decrease.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.76%
|3 Months
|-3.93%
|6 Months
|13.96%
|YTD
|37.06%
|1 Year
|33.54%
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹449.95. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.6, indicating a decrease of ₹1.6 in the stock price. Overall, the current data suggests a negative movement in the stock price of ITC.
On the last day, the trading volume of ITC BSE was 451,025 shares, with a closing price of ₹453.45.
