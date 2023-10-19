Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC shares drop as investors react to disappointing earnings report

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.01 %. The stock closed at 451.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 451.5 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day of trading, the open price for ITC stock was 453.5, while the closing price was 453.45. The stock reached a high of 458 and a low of 450.75 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is 563,124.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, while the 52-week low is 323.36. The BSE volume for ITC shares on this day was 451,025 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Itc October futures opened at 451.65 as against previous close of 452.45

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 451. The bid price is slightly higher at 451.25, while the offer price is 451.5. The offer quantity is 3200 shares, matched by the bid quantity of 3200 shares. The open interest stands at 50,665,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

19 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Q2 results today: HUL, ITC to Nestle India — 32 companies to declare earnings on Thursday

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/q2-results-today-hul-itc-to-nestle-india-32-companies-to-declare-earnings-on-thursday-11697687598771.html

19 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Itc Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹451.5, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹451.55

The current data of ITC stock shows that the stock price is 451.5, with a slight decline of -0.01 percent. The net change in the stock price is -0.05, indicating a small decrease.

19 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.76%
3 Months-3.93%
6 Months13.96%
YTD37.06%
1 Year33.54%
19 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹449.95, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹451.55

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 449.95. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.6, indicating a decrease of 1.6 in the stock price. Overall, the current data suggests a negative movement in the stock price of ITC.

19 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹453.45 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of ITC BSE was 451,025 shares, with a closing price of 453.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.