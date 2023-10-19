Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC shares drop as investors react to disappointing earnings report

On the last day of trading, the open price for ITC stock was ₹453.5, while the closing price was ₹453.45. The stock reached a high of ₹458 and a low of ₹450.75 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹563,124.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, while the 52-week low is ₹323.36. The BSE volume for ITC shares on this day was 451,025 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.