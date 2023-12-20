Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:17 AM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2023, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 456.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 458.25 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of ITC was 453 and the closing price was 451.65. The stock reached a high of 457.8 and a low of 452.15 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is 569,012.51 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 499.6 and the 52-week low is 323.36. The stock had a BSE volume of 617,004 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 10:17 AM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of ITC stock for the day was 457, while the high price reached 459.25.

20 Dec 2023, 10:06 AM IST Itc December futures opened at 459.65 as against previous close of 457.6

ITC is a stock trading at a spot price of 458.2. It has a bid price of 459.35 and an offer price of 459.45. The bid quantity is 4800 shares, while the offer quantity is 3200 shares. The stock has an open interest of 71779200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Dec 2023, 10:01 AM IST Itc Live Updates

20 Dec 2023, 09:46 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹458.25, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹456.1

The current data of Itc stock shows that the price is 458.25. There has been a percent change of 0.47, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 2.15, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

20 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.66%
3 Months-4.53%
6 Months0.72%
YTD38.41%
1 Year34.78%
20 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹456.1, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹451.65

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is 456.1 with a percent change of 0.99 and a net change of 4.45. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.99% or 4.45.

20 Dec 2023, 08:18 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹451.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Itc on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 617,004. The closing price for the shares was 451.65.

