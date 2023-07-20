Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Surges in Today's Trading Session
Itc stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 1.35 %. The stock closed at 472.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 478.85 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹472.05 and closed at ₹472.45. The stock reached a high of ₹480.4 and a low of ₹468.2. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹596,227.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹480.6 and the 52-week low is ₹290.96. The BSE volume for the day was 258,281 shares.
20 Jul 2023, 09:03:38 AM IST
20 Jul 2023, 08:28:02 AM IST
