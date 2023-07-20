Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Surges in Today's Trading Session

On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹472.05 and closed at ₹472.45. The stock reached a high of ₹480.4 and a low of ₹468.2. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹596,227.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹480.6 and the 52-week low is ₹290.96. The BSE volume for the day was 258,281 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of ITC is ₹478.85 with a percent change of 1.35 and a net change of 6.4. This means that the stock has increased by 1.35% or ₹6.4 from its previous closing price.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for ITC was 258,281 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹472.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!