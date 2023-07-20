Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Surges in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 1.35 %. The stock closed at 472.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 478.85 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, ITC's stock opened at 472.05 and closed at 472.45. The stock reached a high of 480.4 and a low of 468.2. The market capitalization of ITC is 596,227.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 480.6 and the 52-week low is 290.96. The BSE volume for the day was 258,281 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 09:03 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹478.85, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹472.45

The current stock price of ITC is 478.85 with a percent change of 1.35 and a net change of 6.4. This means that the stock has increased by 1.35% or 6.4 from its previous closing price.

20 Jul 2023, 08:28 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹472.45 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for ITC was 258,281 shares. The closing price for the stock was 472.45.

