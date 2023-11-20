Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 20 Nov 2023, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 438.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 439.25 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the opening price for ITC was 438.7, and the closing price was 438.5. The highest price for the day was 441.35, while the lowest was 438.3. The market capitalization for ITC is 547,808.43 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 499.6 and 323.36, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 520,951 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹438.5 on last trading day

