Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Plunges Amid Market Downturn

On the last day of trading, the open price of ITC was ₹450, and it closed at ₹451.55. The stock reached a high of ₹454.55 and a low of ₹446.9 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is currently at ₹561,565.28 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹499.6 and ₹323.36, respectively. The BSE volume for ITC on that day was 166,180 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.07%
|3 Months
|-5.77%
|6 Months
|13.21%
|YTD
|36.68%
|1 Year
|30.84%
