Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Plunges Amid Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -1.88 %. The stock closed at 450.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 441.85 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day of trading, the open price of ITC was 450, and it closed at 451.55. The stock reached a high of 454.55 and a low of 446.9 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is currently at 561,565.28 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 499.6 and 323.36, respectively. The BSE volume for ITC on that day was 166,180 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's low price for the day was 440.1 and the high price was 449.55.

20 Oct 2023, 10:09 AM IST Itc October futures opened at 446.85 as against previous close of 450.05

ITC is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 441.95. The bid price is 441.0, and the offer price is 441.2. There are 12,800 shares available for purchase at the bid price and 3,200 shares available for sale at the offer price. The open interest for this stock is 51,294,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST Itc Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹441.85, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹450.3

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 441.85, with a percent change of -1.88 and a net change of -8.45. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.88% and has dropped by 8.45.

Click here for Itc Profit Loss

20 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.07%
3 Months-5.77%
6 Months13.21%
YTD36.68%
1 Year30.84%
20 Oct 2023, 09:28 AM IST ITC share price falls almost 2% post Q2 results; should you buy the stock? Here's what top brokerages say

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/itc-share-price-falls-almost-2-post-q2-results-should-you-buy-the-stock-heres-what-top-brokerages-say-11697772675200.html

20 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹450.3, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹451.55

The current data for ITC stock shows that the stock price is 450.3. There has been a percent change of -0.28, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.25, suggesting a decrease of 1.25 in the stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 08:24 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹451.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for Itc on the BSE was recorded at 166,180 shares. The closing price for the stock was 451.55.

