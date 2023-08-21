Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Surges in Trading Today
1 min read.Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM ISTLivemint
Itc stock price went up today, 21 Aug 2023, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 440.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 441.9 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹441 and closed at ₹440.85. The high for the day was ₹443.15, while the low was ₹438.45. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹550,821.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, and the 52-week low is ₹306.76. The BSE volume for the day was 1,073,319 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
