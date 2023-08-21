Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹441 and closed at ₹440.85. The high for the day was ₹443.15, while the low was ₹438.45. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹550,821.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, and the 52-week low is ₹306.76. The BSE volume for the day was 1,073,319 shares.
The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is ₹441.9, with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 1.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.24% and the value has gone up by 1.05.
