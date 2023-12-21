Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC stock plunges as investors react to disappointing earnings

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:05 AM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 21 Dec 2023, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 450.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 448.6 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ITC opened at 459 and closed at 456.1. The stock reached a high of 459.25 and a low of 449.4. The market capitalization of ITC is 562,338.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6 and the 52-week low is 323.36. The BSE volume for ITC shares was 807,061.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:05 AM IST Itc December futures opened at 450.1 as against previous close of 451.4

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 447.75 with a bid price of 448.55 and an offer price of 448.75. The offer quantity is 4800 and the bid quantity is 1600. The open interest stands at 69,553,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 09:57 AM IST Itc Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹448.6, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹450.75

As of the current data, the stock price of ITC is 448.6. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.15, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

21 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.02%
3 Months-5.66%
6 Months0.88%
YTD36.87%
1 Year33.41%
21 Dec 2023, 09:02 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹450.75, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹456.1

The current data of ITC stock shows that its price is 450.75. There has been a decrease of 1.17% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -5.35.

21 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹456.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for Itc BSE was 807,061. The closing price for the shares was 456.1.

