Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC stock plunges as investors react to disappointing earnings

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ITC opened at ₹459 and closed at ₹456.1. The stock reached a high of ₹459.25 and a low of ₹449.4. The market capitalization of ITC is 562,338.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6 and the 52-week low is ₹323.36. The BSE volume for ITC shares was 807,061.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 447.75 with a bid price of 448.55 and an offer price of 448.75. The offer quantity is 4800 and the bid quantity is 1600. The open interest stands at 69,553,600.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
As of the current data, the stock price of ITC is ₹448.6. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.15, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.02%
|3 Months
|-5.66%
|6 Months
|0.88%
|YTD
|36.87%
|1 Year
|33.41%
The current data of ITC stock shows that its price is ₹450.75. There has been a decrease of 1.17% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -5.35.
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for Itc BSE was 807,061. The closing price for the shares was ₹456.1.
