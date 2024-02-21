Itc Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2024

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹411, reached a high of ₹411, and a low of ₹404.3 before closing at ₹409.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹506776.17 cr. The 52-week high was ₹499.6 and the low was ₹367.44. The BSE volume was 684930 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST
Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹409.2 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, ITC on the BSE had a volume of 684,930 shares with a closing price of ₹409.2.