Itc Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2024, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 409.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 406.05 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at 411, reached a high of 411, and a low of 404.3 before closing at 409.2. The market capitalization stood at 506776.17 cr. The 52-week high was 499.6 and the low was 367.44. The BSE volume was 684930 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹409.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ITC on the BSE had a volume of 684,930 shares with a closing price of 409.2.

