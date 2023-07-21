comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Itc Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Itc Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:02 AM IST Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 492.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 494.9 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ItcPremium
Itc

On the last day, the stock of ITC opened at 492.3 and closed at 492.15. The highest price that the stock reached during the day was 495.8, while the lowest price was 488.45. The market cap of ITC is 616,559.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 493.5, and the 52-week low is 290.96. The volume of shares traded on the BSE for ITC was 319,265.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:02:30 AM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹492.15 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for ITC was 319,349 shares. The closing price for the stock was 492.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout