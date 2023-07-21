Itc Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:31 AM ISTLivemint
Itc stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 492.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 495.6 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, the open price for ITC stock was ₹492.3, while the close price was ₹492.15. The stock reached a high of ₹497.55 and a low of ₹488.45 throughout the day. The market capitalization of ITC is 617,431.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹493.5, whereas the 52-week low is ₹290.96. The stock had a BSE volume of 460,971 shares on this day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:31:32 AM IST
