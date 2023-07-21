comScore
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Shares See Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 11:30 AM IST Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 492.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 493.95 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ITC's stock opened at 492.3 and closed at 492.15 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 497.55 and a low of 488.45 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is 618,054.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 493.5, while the 52-week low is 290.96. The BSE volume for the day was 462,265 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:30:13 AM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹493.95, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹492.15

Based on the current data, the stock price of ITC is 493.95. There has been a 0.37 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.8.

21 Jul 2023, 11:18:24 AM IST

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹494.55, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹492.15

The current price of ITC stock is 494.55 with a percent change of 0.49. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 2.4, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

21 Jul 2023, 11:01:45 AM IST

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹495.3, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹492.15

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is 495.3, with a percent change of 0.64 and a net change of 3.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.64% or 3.15 rupees.

21 Jul 2023, 10:48:20 AM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹496.05, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹492.15

The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is 496.05. It has experienced a 0.79% increase, resulting in a net change of 3.9.

21 Jul 2023, 10:32:52 AM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹492.15 yesterday

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Itc BSE was 462,365 shares, and the closing price was 492.15.

