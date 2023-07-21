Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Itc Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:10 AM IST Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 492.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 495.9 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day, the opening price of ITC was 492.3 and the closing price was 492.15. The stock reached a high of 496.2 and a low of 488.45. The market capitalization of ITC is 617,805.55 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 493.5 and the 52-week low is 290.96. The BSE volume for the day was 390,852 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:10 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹492.15 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for Itc was 390,937 shares and the closing price was 492.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.