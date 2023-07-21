Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Shares See Positive Trading Day

ITC's stock opened at ₹492.3 and closed at ₹492.15 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹497.55 and a low of ₹488.45 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹618,054.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹493.5, while the 52-week low is ₹290.96. The BSE volume for the day was 462,265 shares.
Based on the current data, the stock price of ITC is ₹493.95. There has been a 0.37 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.8.
The current price of ITC stock is ₹494.55 with a percent change of 0.49. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 2.4, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is ₹495.3, with a percent change of 0.64 and a net change of 3.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.64% or 3.15 rupees.
The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is ₹496.05. It has experienced a 0.79% increase, resulting in a net change of 3.9.
