Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stocks Plummet as Market Reacts Negatively

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 21 Nov 2023, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 436.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 436.6 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day, the opening price of ITC was 439.35, while the closing price was slightly lower at 439.25. The stock reached a high of 440 and a low of 434.6 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is 544,690.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, while the 52-week low is 323.36. The BSE volume for the day was 257,977 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:19 AM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's low price on the current day is 436.05 and the high price is 438.85.

21 Nov 2023, 10:01 AM IST Itc Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST Itc November futures opened at 438.7 as against previous close of 438.0

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 437.3. The bid price is 438.25, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay. The offer price is slightly higher at 438.4, representing the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 1600, suggesting the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 3200, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest stands at 52,288,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹436.6, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹436.75

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 436.6, with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.15. This means that the stock has slightly decreased in value, with a small decrease in both percentage and net change.

21 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.38%
3 Months-3.11%
6 Months3.47%
YTD32.56%
1 Year28.86%
21 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹437.85, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹436.75

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 437.85, with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 1.1. This indicates that the stock has seen a small increase in value.

21 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹439.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ITC on the BSE had a volume of 257,977 shares. The closing price for the stock was 439.25.

