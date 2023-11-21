Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stocks Plummet as Market Reacts Negatively

On the last day, the opening price of ITC was ₹439.35, while the closing price was slightly lower at ₹439.25. The stock reached a high of ₹440 and a low of ₹434.6 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹544,690.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, while the 52-week low is ₹323.36. The BSE volume for the day was 257,977 shares.
ITC stock's low price on the current day is ₹436.05 and the high price is ₹438.85.
ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 437.3. The bid price is 438.25, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay. The offer price is slightly higher at 438.4, representing the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 1600, suggesting the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 3200, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest stands at 52,288,000.
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹436.6, with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.15. This means that the stock has slightly decreased in value, with a small decrease in both percentage and net change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.38%
|3 Months
|-3.11%
|6 Months
|3.47%
|YTD
|32.56%
|1 Year
|28.86%
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹437.85, with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 1.1. This indicates that the stock has seen a small increase in value.
