Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 21 Sep 2023, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 451.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 453 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day, the open price of ITC was 451.65 and the close price was 451.9. The stock reached a high of 455 and a low of 449.65. The market capitalization of ITC is 564,901.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6 and the 52-week low is 321.02. The BSE volume for the day was 228,977 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹453, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹451.9

The current price of ITC stock is 453. There has been a 0.24% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.1.

21 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹451.9 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Itc BSE was 228,977. The closing price for the shares was 451.9.

