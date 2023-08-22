Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the stock price of ITC opened at ₹441.05 and closed at ₹441.9. The highest price during the day was ₹448.45, while the lowest was ₹441.05. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹558,050.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, and the 52-week low is ₹306.76. The BSE volume for the day was 520,567 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.