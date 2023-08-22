Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST

Itc stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 1.31 %. The stock closed at 441.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 447.7 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day, the stock price of ITC opened at 441.05 and closed at 441.9. The highest price during the day was 448.45, while the lowest was 441.05. The market capitalization of ITC is 558,050.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, and the 52-week low is 306.76. The BSE volume for the day was 520,567 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹447.7, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹441.9

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 447.7. There has been a percent change of 1.31, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 5.8, meaning that the stock has gained 5.8 rupees. Overall, this suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

22 Aug 2023, 08:23 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹441.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Itc BSE, the volume of shares traded was 520,567. The closing price for the shares was 441.9.

