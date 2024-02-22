Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Stock Rises in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 22 Feb 2024, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 403.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 406.7 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at 407.55 and closed at 406.05. The high for the day was 410.05 and the low was 401.35. The market capitalization of ITC was 503343.99 crore. The 52-week high was 499.6 and the 52-week low was 367.44. The BSE volume for the day was 571486 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹406.7, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹403.3

The current stock price of ITC is 406.7, which represents a net change of 3.4 and a percent change of 0.84. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

22 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹406.05 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Itc BSE shares traded was 571,486 with a closing price of 406.05.

