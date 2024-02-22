Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Stock Rises in Today's Trading

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹407.55 and closed at ₹406.05. The high for the day was ₹410.05 and the low was ₹401.35. The market capitalization of ITC was ₹503343.99 crore. The 52-week high was ₹499.6 and the 52-week low was ₹367.44. The BSE volume for the day was 571486 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.