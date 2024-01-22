 Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc stock plummets as trade turns bearish | Mint
Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc stock plummets as trade turns bearish
LIVE UPDATES

Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc stock plummets as trade turns bearish

6 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 471.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 468.2 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price TodayPremium
Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of ITC shares was 473.05, while the close price was 471.55. The stock reached a high of 475.25 and a low of 467.75 during the trading session. The market capitalization of ITC is currently at 584,272.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, and the 52-week low is 325.5. The BSE volume for ITC shares was 304,736 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:25:41 AM IST

ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's low price for the day is 467.75 and the high price is 475.25.

22 Jan 2024, 11:07:20 AM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹468.2, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹471.55

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 468.2, with a percent change of -0.71 and a net change of -3.35. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.71% and has dropped by 3.35 points.

Click here for Itc Dividend

22 Jan 2024, 10:36:00 AM IST

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹468.2, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹471.55

The current data for ITC stock shows that the stock price is 468.2, with a percent change of -0.71 and a net change of -3.35. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.71% and the net change is a decrease of 3.35.

22 Jan 2024, 10:33:21 AM IST

Itc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC468.2-3.35-0.71499.6325.5581879.79
Godfrey Phillips India2187.5-17.45-0.792400.01605.0511373.67
VST Industries3638.5-13.7-0.384328.452912.555618.54
NTC Industries105.07.227.38109.767.01125.41
Golden Tobacco54.030.10.1968.9539.1195.14
22 Jan 2024, 10:10:05 AM IST

ITC share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of ITC stock was 467.75 and the high price was 475.25.

22 Jan 2024, 10:04:43 AM IST

Itc January futures opened at 473.0 as against previous close of 472.6

ITC is a leading Indian conglomerate with a spot price of 468.4. The current bid and offer prices are 468.75 and 468.9, respectively. The bid quantity stands at 3200, while the offer quantity is 4800. The stock has a substantial open interest of 65,734,400, indicating active trading in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 09:51:06 AM IST

Itc Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:47:35 AM IST

Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.03%
3 Months-1.86%
6 Months-3.86%
YTD2.03%
1 Year42.83%
22 Jan 2024, 09:42:57 AM IST

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹468.2, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹471.55

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 468.2, with a percent change of -0.71 and a net change of -3.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

22 Jan 2024, 09:10:45 AM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹468.2, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹471.55

The current data shows that the price of ITC stock is 468.2. It has experienced a percent change of -0.71, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.35, indicating a decrease of 3.35. Overall, the stock has seen a slight decline in value.

22 Jan 2024, 08:02:46 AM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹471.55 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for ITC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 304,736 shares. The closing price for the stock was 471.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

