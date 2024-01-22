Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc stock plummets as trade turns bearish

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of ITC shares was ₹473.05, while the close price was ₹471.55. The stock reached a high of ₹475.25 and a low of ₹467.75 during the trading session. The market capitalization of ITC is currently at ₹584,272.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, and the 52-week low is ₹325.5. The BSE volume for ITC shares was 304,736 shares.
ITC share price live: Today's Price range
ITC stock's low price for the day is ₹467.75 and the high price is ₹475.25.
Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹468.2, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹471.55
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹468.2, with a percent change of -0.71 and a net change of -3.35. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.71% and has dropped by 3.35 points.
Itc share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ITC
|468.2
|-3.35
|-0.71
|499.6
|325.5
|581879.79
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2187.5
|-17.45
|-0.79
|2400.0
|1605.05
|11373.67
|VST Industries
|3638.5
|-13.7
|-0.38
|4328.45
|2912.55
|5618.54
|NTC Industries
|105.0
|7.22
|7.38
|109.7
|67.01
|125.41
|Golden Tobacco
|54.03
|0.1
|0.19
|68.95
|39.11
|95.14
Itc January futures opened at 473.0 as against previous close of 472.6
ITC is a leading Indian conglomerate with a spot price of 468.4. The current bid and offer prices are 468.75 and 468.9, respectively. The bid quantity stands at 3200, while the offer quantity is 4800. The stock has a substantial open interest of 65,734,400, indicating active trading in the market.
Itc Live Updates
Itc share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.03%
|3 Months
|-1.86%
|6 Months
|-3.86%
|YTD
|2.03%
|1 Year
|42.83%
Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹471.55 on last trading day
On the last day, the trading volume for ITC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 304,736 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹471.55.
