Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc stock plummets as trade turns bearish

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of ITC shares was ₹473.05, while the close price was ₹471.55. The stock reached a high of ₹475.25 and a low of ₹467.75 during the trading session. The market capitalization of ITC is currently at ₹584,272.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, and the 52-week low is ₹325.5. The BSE volume for ITC shares was 304,736 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Itc share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ITC 468.2 -3.35 -0.71 499.6 325.5 581879.79 Godfrey Phillips India 2187.5 -17.45 -0.79 2400.0 1605.05 11373.67 VST Industries 3638.5 -13.7 -0.38 4328.45 2912.55 5618.54 NTC Industries 105.0 7.22 7.38 109.7 67.01 125.41 Golden Tobacco 54.03 0.1 0.19 68.95 39.11 95.14

Itc January futures opened at 473.0 as against previous close of 472.6 ITC is a leading Indian conglomerate with a spot price of 468.4. The current bid and offer prices are 468.75 and 468.9, respectively. The bid quantity stands at 3200, while the offer quantity is 4800. The stock has a substantial open interest of 65,734,400, indicating active trading in the market.

Itc share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.03% 3 Months -1.86% 6 Months -3.86% YTD 2.03% 1 Year 42.83%

