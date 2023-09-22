Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, the stock of ITC opened at ₹452.7 and closed at ₹453. The high for the day was ₹453.5 and the low was ₹444.4. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹557,948.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6 and the 52-week low is ₹321.02. The BSE volume for the day was 516,144 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.32%
|3 Months
|-4.55%
|6 Months
|18.29%
|YTD
|35.8%
|1 Year
|32.06%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Itc is ₹447.4. There has been no change in the stock price, indicating stability in the market. The net change is also 0, further supporting the idea of no significant movement in the stock.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Itc BSE shares was 516,144 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹453.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!