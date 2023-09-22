Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 22 Sep 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 447.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 447.4 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day of trading, the stock of ITC opened at 452.7 and closed at 453. The high for the day was 453.5 and the low was 444.4. The market capitalization of ITC is 557,948.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6 and the 52-week low is 321.02. The BSE volume for the day was 516,144 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.32%
3 Months-4.55%
6 Months18.29%
YTD35.8%
1 Year32.06%
22 Sep 2023, 09:13 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹447.4, up 0% from yesterday's ₹447.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of Itc is 447.4. There has been no change in the stock price, indicating stability in the market. The net change is also 0, further supporting the idea of no significant movement in the stock.

22 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹453 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Itc BSE shares was 516,144 shares. The closing price for the stock was 453.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.