Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, the stock price of ITC opened at ₹448.95 and closed at ₹447.7. The high for the day was ₹455 and the low was ₹447. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹566,153.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6 and the 52-week low is ₹306.76. The BSE volume for the day was 272,302 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is ₹450.95, with a percent change of -0.72. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.25, which further confirms the decline in the stock price.
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹452.45. There has been a percent change of -0.39, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.75, which means the stock has decreased by this amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.12%
|3 Months
|1.21%
|6 Months
|19.57%
|YTD
|37.85%
|1 Year
|45.37%
The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is ₹454.2. There has been a percent change of 1.45, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 6.5, indicating that the stock price has increased by 6.5 units.
On the last day, the trading volume of Itc BSE was 272,302 shares, and the closing price was ₹447.7.
