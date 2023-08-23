Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 23 Aug 2023, by -0.72 %. The stock closed at 454.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 450.95 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day of trading, the stock price of ITC opened at 448.95 and closed at 447.7. The high for the day was 455 and the low was 447. The market capitalization of ITC is 566,153.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6 and the 52-week low is 306.76. The BSE volume for the day was 272,302 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹450.95, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹454.2

The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is 450.95, with a percent change of -0.72. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.25, which further confirms the decline in the stock price.

Click here for Itc Profit Loss

23 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹452.45, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹454.2

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 452.45. There has been a percent change of -0.39, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.75, which means the stock has decreased by this amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

23 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Itc Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.12%
3 Months1.21%
6 Months19.57%
YTD37.85%
1 Year45.37%
23 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹454.2, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹447.7

The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is 454.2. There has been a percent change of 1.45, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 6.5, indicating that the stock price has increased by 6.5 units.

23 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹447.7 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Itc BSE was 272,302 shares, and the closing price was 447.7.

