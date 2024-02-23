Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 23 Feb 2024, by 2.73 %. The stock closed at 403.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 414.3 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ITC's stock opened at 406.7 and closed at 403.3. The high for the day was 415 and the low was 403.6. The market capitalization stood at 517072.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 499.6 and the 52-week low was 367.44. The BSE volume for the day was 471638 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹403.3 on last trading day

On the last day, ITC traded a volume of 471,638 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 403.3 per share.

