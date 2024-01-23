Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Itc Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 471.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 468.2 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of ITC was 473.05, while the close price was 471.55. The stock reached a high of 475.25 and a low of 467.75. The market cap of ITC is 584,272.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, and the 52-week low is 325.5. The BSE volume for ITC on that day was 304,736 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹471.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ITC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 304,736. The closing price for the shares was 471.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.