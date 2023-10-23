Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Disappointing Earnings

LIVE UPDATES
19 min read . 01:55 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 438.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 436.6 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day, the open price of ITC was 449.55 and the close price was 450.30. The stock had a high of 449.55 and a low of 437.30. The market capitalization of ITC was 546,561.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 499.60 and the 52-week low was 323.36. The BSE volume for ITC was 707,774 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:55 PM IST Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹436.6, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹438.25

The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is 436.6. There has been a percent change of -0.38, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.65, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.

23 Oct 2023, 01:36 PM IST Itc share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days448.45
10 Days447.38
20 Days444.51
50 Days446.02
100 Days452.07
300 Days414.95
23 Oct 2023, 01:25 PM IST Top active options for Itc

Top active call options for Itc at 23 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of 450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.3 (-60.0%) & 1.15 (-60.34%) respectively.

Top active put options for Itc at 23 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of 435.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.2 (+2.33%) & 5.1 (+10.87%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 01:20 PM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock reached a low of 433.1 and a high of 439.85 today.

23 Oct 2023, 01:13 PM IST Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹436.8, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹438.25

The current data for ITC stock shows that the stock price is 436.8. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.45, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.45. Overall, the data suggests a small decline in the stock price of ITC.

23 Oct 2023, 01:02 PM IST Itc Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:49 PM IST Itc October futures opened at 438.0 as against previous close of 438.3

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 437. The bid price is slightly lower at 436.25, while the offer price is 436.4. The bid quantity is 1600 and the offer quantity is 6400. The open interest for ITC stands at 42,032,000.

23 Oct 2023, 12:37 PM IST Itc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC436.8-1.45-0.33499.6323.36542855.81
Godfrey Phillips India2141.75-87.3-3.922357.41308.011135.8
VST Industries3252.0-51.35-1.553865.42912.555021.71
NTC Industries93.0-0.18-0.19100.067.01111.08
Golden Tobacco50.750.00.081.9539.1189.36
23 Oct 2023, 12:23 PM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock had a low price of 433.1 and a high price of 439.85 for the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 12:23 PM IST Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹436.65, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹438.25

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is 436.65. There has been a percent change of -0.37, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.6, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.6 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

23 Oct 2023, 12:17 PM IST Itc share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy16161516
Buy16151516
Hold4444
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
23 Oct 2023, 12:13 PM IST Top active options for Itc

Top active call options for Itc at 23 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of 450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.3 (-60.0%) & 1.65 (-43.1%) respectively.

Top active put options for Itc at 23 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of 435.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 430.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.85 (-13.95%) & 0.75 (-28.57%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 11:41 AM IST Itc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC437.5-0.75-0.17499.6323.36543725.78
Godfrey Phillips India2150.25-78.8-3.542357.41308.011179.99
VST Industries3269.15-34.2-1.043865.42912.555048.2
NTC Industries93.0-0.18-0.19100.067.01111.08
Golden Tobacco50.750.00.081.9539.1189.36
23 Oct 2023, 11:41 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹437.35, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹438.25

As of the current data, the stock price for ITC is 437.35. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.9, suggesting a decrease of 0.9 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST Itc October futures opened at 438.0 as against previous close of 438.3

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 435.7. The bid price is slightly lower at 435.55, while the offer price is slightly higher at 435.75. There is an offer quantity of 1600 and a bid quantity of 1600. The open interest stands at 42,128,000.

23 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹436.5, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹438.25

The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is 436.5. There has been a percent change of -0.4, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.75, suggesting a decrease of 1.75 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's low price for the day was 433.1 and the high price was 439.85.

23 Oct 2023, 10:49 AM IST Top active options for Itc

Top active call options for Itc at 23 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of 450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.3 (-60.0%) & 1.15 (-60.34%) respectively.

Top active put options for Itc at 23 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of 435.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 430.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.1 (+44.19%) & 1.25 (+19.05%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 10:44 AM IST Itc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC435.3-2.95-0.67499.6323.36540991.61
Godfrey Phillips India2137.35-91.7-4.112357.41308.011112.92
VST Industries3260.0-43.35-1.313865.42912.555034.07
NTC Industries90.81-2.37-2.54100.067.01108.46
Golden Tobacco50.750.00.081.9539.1189.36
23 Oct 2023, 10:43 AM IST Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹435.85, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹438.25

The current data of ITC stock shows that its price is 435.85 with a percent change of -0.55 and a net change of -2.4. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.55% and has lost 2.4 points.

23 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's low price for the day was 433.9, while the high price reached 439.85.

23 Oct 2023, 10:08 AM IST Itc October futures opened at 438.0 as against previous close of 438.3

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 436.5. The bid price and offer price are also at 436.5 and 436.7 respectively. The offer quantity stands at 3200 while the bid quantity is at 1600. The open interest for ITC is at 43,097,600.

23 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Itc Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹436.8, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹438.25

The current data of ITC stock shows that the stock price is 436.8 with a percent change of -0.33 and a net change of -1.45. This indicates that the stock has slightly decreased in value by 0.33% and the net change is a decrease of 1.45.

23 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.24%
3 Months-8.87%
6 Months8.02%
YTD33.01%
1 Year26.11%
23 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹438.25, down -2.68% from yesterday's ₹450.3

The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is 438.25. There has been a negative percent change of -2.68, resulting in a net change of -12.05. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 08:26 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹450.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ITC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 707,774. The closing price for the shares was 450.3.

