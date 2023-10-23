Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Disappointing Earnings

Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹436.6, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹438.25 The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is ₹436.6. There has been a percent change of -0.38, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.65, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount. Click here for Itc Key Metrics

Itc share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 448.45 10 Days 447.38 20 Days 444.51 50 Days 446.02 100 Days 452.07 300 Days 414.95 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Itc Top active call options for Itc at 23 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of ₹450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.3 (-60.0%) & ₹1.15 (-60.34%) respectively. Top active put options for Itc at 23 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of ₹435.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.2 (+2.33%) & ₹5.1 (+10.87%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

ITC share price live: Today's Price range ITC stock reached a low of ₹433.1 and a high of ₹439.85 today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹436.8, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹438.25 The current data for ITC stock shows that the stock price is ₹436.8. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.45, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹1.45. Overall, the data suggests a small decline in the stock price of ITC. Click here for Itc Board Meetings

Itc Live Updates {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Itc October futures opened at 438.0 as against previous close of 438.3 ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 437. The bid price is slightly lower at 436.25, while the offer price is 436.4. The bid quantity is 1600 and the offer quantity is 6400. The open interest for ITC stands at 42,032,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Itc share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ITC 436.8 -1.45 -0.33 499.6 323.36 542855.81 Godfrey Phillips India 2141.75 -87.3 -3.92 2357.4 1308.0 11135.8 VST Industries 3252.0 -51.35 -1.55 3865.4 2912.55 5021.71 NTC Industries 93.0 -0.18 -0.19 100.0 67.01 111.08 Golden Tobacco 50.75 0.0 0.0 81.95 39.11 89.36 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ITC share price live: Today's Price range ITC stock had a low price of ₹433.1 and a high price of ₹439.85 for the current day.

Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹436.65, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹438.25 The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is ₹436.65. There has been a percent change of -0.37, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.6, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.6 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. Click here for Itc AGM {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Itc share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 16 16 15 16 Buy 16 15 15 16 Hold 4 4 4 4 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Top active options for Itc Top active call options for Itc at 23 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of ₹450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.3 (-60.0%) & ₹1.65 (-43.1%) respectively. Top active put options for Itc at 23 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of ₹435.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹430.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.85 (-13.95%) & ₹0.75 (-28.57%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Itc share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ITC 437.5 -0.75 -0.17 499.6 323.36 543725.78 Godfrey Phillips India 2150.25 -78.8 -3.54 2357.4 1308.0 11179.99 VST Industries 3269.15 -34.2 -1.04 3865.4 2912.55 5048.2 NTC Industries 93.0 -0.18 -0.19 100.0 67.01 111.08 Golden Tobacco 50.75 0.0 0.0 81.95 39.11 89.36

Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹437.35, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹438.25 As of the current data, the stock price for ITC is ₹437.35. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.9, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.9 in the stock price. Click here for Itc News

Itc October futures opened at 438.0 as against previous close of 438.3 ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 435.7. The bid price is slightly lower at 435.55, while the offer price is slightly higher at 435.75. There is an offer quantity of 1600 and a bid quantity of 1600. The open interest stands at 42,128,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹436.5, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹438.25 The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is ₹436.5. There has been a percent change of -0.4, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.75, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.75 in the stock price.

ITC share price live: Today's Price range ITC stock's low price for the day was ₹433.1 and the high price was ₹439.85.

Top active options for Itc Top active call options for Itc at 23 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of ₹450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.3 (-60.0%) & ₹1.15 (-60.34%) respectively. Top active put options for Itc at 23 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of ₹435.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹430.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.1 (+44.19%) & ₹1.25 (+19.05%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Itc share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ITC 435.3 -2.95 -0.67 499.6 323.36 540991.61 Godfrey Phillips India 2137.35 -91.7 -4.11 2357.4 1308.0 11112.92 VST Industries 3260.0 -43.35 -1.31 3865.4 2912.55 5034.07 NTC Industries 90.81 -2.37 -2.54 100.0 67.01 108.46 Golden Tobacco 50.75 0.0 0.0 81.95 39.11 89.36

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹435.85, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹438.25 The current data of ITC stock shows that its price is ₹435.85 with a percent change of -0.55 and a net change of -2.4. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.55% and has lost 2.4 points.

ITC share price live: Today's Price range ITC stock's low price for the day was ₹433.9, while the high price reached ₹439.85.

Itc October futures opened at 438.0 as against previous close of 438.3 ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 436.5. The bid price and offer price are also at 436.5 and 436.7 respectively. The offer quantity stands at 3200 while the bid quantity is at 1600. The open interest for ITC is at 43,097,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Itc Live Updates

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹436.8, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹438.25 The current data of ITC stock shows that the stock price is ₹436.8 with a percent change of -0.33 and a net change of -1.45. This indicates that the stock has slightly decreased in value by 0.33% and the net change is a decrease of ₹1.45.

Itc share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.24% 3 Months -8.87% 6 Months 8.02% YTD 33.01% 1 Year 26.11%

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹438.25, down -2.68% from yesterday's ₹450.3 The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is ₹438.25. There has been a negative percent change of -2.68, resulting in a net change of -12.05. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.