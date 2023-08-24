Itc Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM ISTLivemint
Itc stock price went down today, 24 Aug 2023, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 454.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 450.4 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the stock of ITC opened at ₹456 and closed at ₹454.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹456, while the lowest price was ₹448.8. The market capitalization of ITC is currently at ₹561,416.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, and the 52-week low is ₹306.76. The BSE volume for ITC shares on the last day was 243,224.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Aug 2023, 08:00:18 AM IST
Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹454.2 on last trading day
On the last day, the volume of Itc BSE shares traded was 243,224. The closing price of the shares was ₹454.2.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!