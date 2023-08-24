Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 24 Aug 2023, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 454.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 450.4 per share.

Itc

On the last day, the stock of ITC opened at 456 and closed at 454.2. The highest price reached during the day was 456, while the lowest price was 448.8. The market capitalization of ITC is currently at 561,416.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, and the 52-week low is 306.76. The BSE volume for ITC shares on the last day was 243,224.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹454.2 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Itc BSE shares traded was 243,224. The closing price of the shares was 454.2.

