Itc Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of ITC was ₹474, and it closed at ₹468.2. The stock reached a high of ₹474.1 and a low of ₹456.5. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹572,354.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, and the 52-week low is ₹325.5. The stock had a trading volume of 327,199 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.