Itc Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -2.04 %. The stock closed at 468.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 458.65 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of ITC was 474, and it closed at 468.2. The stock reached a high of 474.1 and a low of 456.5. The market capitalization of ITC is 572,354.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, and the 52-week low is 325.5. The stock had a trading volume of 327,199 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹468.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Itc BSE, a total of 327,199 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 468.2.

