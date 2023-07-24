Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC stock surges on positive trading day

On the last day, the opening price of ITC was ₹492.3, while the closing price was ₹492.15. The stock reached a high of ₹497.55 and a low of ₹487.05 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is currently ₹610,268.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹497.55, while the 52-week low is ₹290.96. The BSE volume for ITC was 1,351,020 shares.
Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹492.95, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹489.85
The current data of ITC stock shows that the stock price is ₹492.95, with a percent change of 0.63. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.63% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 3.1, indicating an overall positive movement in the stock price.
Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹489.85, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹492.15
The current price of ITC stock is ₹489.85. There has been a percent change of -0.47, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -2.3, suggesting a decrease of ₹2.3 in the stock price.
Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹492.15 yesterday
On the last day of trading, ITC on the BSE recorded a volume of 1,351,020 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹492.15.
