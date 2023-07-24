Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC stock surges on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2023, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 489.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 492.95 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day, the opening price of ITC was 492.3, while the closing price was 492.15. The stock reached a high of 497.55 and a low of 487.05 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is currently 610,268.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 497.55, while the 52-week low is 290.96. The BSE volume for ITC was 1,351,020 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 09:45 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹492.95, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹489.85

The current data of ITC stock shows that the stock price is 492.95, with a percent change of 0.63. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.63% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 3.1, indicating an overall positive movement in the stock price.

Click here for Itc Profit Loss

24 Jul 2023, 09:33 AM IST Itc Live Updates

24 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹495.85, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹489.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of ITC is 495.85, with a percent change of 1.22 and a net change of 6. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.22% and the net change is 6.

24 Jul 2023, 09:22 AM IST Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹494.2, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹489.85

The current stock price of ITC is 494.2, with a percent change of 0.89 and a net change of 4.35. This means that the stock has increased by 0.89% and the price has increased by 4.35.

24 Jul 2023, 09:05 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹489.85, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹492.15

The current price of ITC stock is 489.85. There has been a percent change of -0.47, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -2.3, suggesting a decrease of 2.3 in the stock price.

24 Jul 2023, 08:24 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹492.15 yesterday

On the last day of trading, ITC on the BSE recorded a volume of 1,351,020 shares. The closing price for the stock was 492.15.

