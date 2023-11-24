Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC stock soars on positive trading day

On the last day of trading, the open price for ITC was ₹440.5 and the close price was ₹439.7. The stock reached a high of ₹442.2 and a low of ₹438.4. The market capitalization for ITC is ₹549,185.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6 and the 52-week low is ₹323.36. The BSE volume for ITC was 290,592 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.