Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC stock soars on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 439.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 440.3 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day of trading, the open price for ITC was 440.5 and the close price was 439.7. The stock reached a high of 442.2 and a low of 438.4. The market capitalization for ITC is 549,185.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6 and the 52-week low is 323.36. The BSE volume for ITC was 290,592 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.39%
3 Months-3.47%
6 Months0.43%
YTD33.63%
1 Year30.39%
24 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹440.3, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹439.7

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 440.3 with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 0.6. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.6 points, resulting in a percent change of 0.14%. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable with a small positive movement.

24 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹439.7 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Itc BSE was 290,592. The closing price for the shares was 439.7.

