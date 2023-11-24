Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC stock soars on positive trading day

On the last day of trading, the open price for ITC was ₹440.5 and the close price was ₹439.7. The stock reached a high of ₹442.2 and a low of ₹438.4. The market capitalization for ITC is ₹549,185.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6 and the 52-week low is ₹323.36. The BSE volume for ITC was 290,592 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.39%
|3 Months
|-3.47%
|6 Months
|0.43%
|YTD
|33.63%
|1 Year
|30.39%
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹440.3 with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 0.6. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.6 points, resulting in a percent change of 0.14%. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable with a small positive movement.
On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Itc BSE was 290,592. The closing price for the shares was ₹439.7.
