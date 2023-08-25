Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Shares Plummet as Investor Confidence Wanes

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:04 AM IST Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 25 Aug 2023, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 450.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 447.7 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day, the open price of ITC was 453.8, the close price was 450.4, the high price was 453.8, and the low price was 449.3. The market capitalization of ITC is currently 562,060.04 crore. The 52-week high for ITC is 499.6, while the 52-week low is 306.76. The volume of shares traded on the BSE for ITC was 139,617.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:04 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹447.7, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹450.75

The current data for ITC stock shows that it is trading at a price of 447.7. It has experienced a percent change of -0.68, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.05, further indicating a decrease in the stock's price.

25 Aug 2023, 10:03 AM IST Itc August futures opened at 449.0 as against previous close of 450.5

The spot price of ITC stock is currently at 447.5, with a bid price of 446.6 and an offer price of 446.8. The offer quantity is 3200, while the bid quantity is 1600. The open interest for ITC stock is 66998400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

25 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹447.9, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹450.75

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 447.9, with a percent change of -0.63 and a net change of -2.85. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.63% and the net change in the price is -2.85.

25 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.24%
3 Months-2.49%
6 Months17.05%
YTD36.84%
1 Year44.44%
25 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Itc Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹450.75, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹450.4

The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is 450.75. There has been a percent change of 0.08, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.35, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

25 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹450.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Itc was 139,617 shares. The closing price for the stock was 450.4.

