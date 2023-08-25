Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Shares Plummet as Investor Confidence Wanes

On the last day, the open price of ITC was ₹453.8, the close price was ₹450.4, the high price was ₹453.8, and the low price was ₹449.3. The market capitalization of ITC is currently ₹562,060.04 crore. The 52-week high for ITC is ₹499.6, while the 52-week low is ₹306.76. The volume of shares traded on the BSE for ITC was 139,617.
The current data for ITC stock shows that it is trading at a price of ₹447.7. It has experienced a percent change of -0.68, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.05, further indicating a decrease in the stock's price.
The spot price of ITC stock is currently at 447.5, with a bid price of 446.6 and an offer price of 446.8. The offer quantity is 3200, while the bid quantity is 1600. The open interest for ITC stock is 66998400.
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹447.9, with a percent change of -0.63 and a net change of -2.85. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.63% and the net change in the price is -2.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.24%
|3 Months
|-2.49%
|6 Months
|17.05%
|YTD
|36.84%
|1 Year
|44.44%
The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is ₹450.75. There has been a percent change of 0.08, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.35, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Itc was 139,617 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹450.4.
