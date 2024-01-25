Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Surges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 1.1 %. The stock closed at 458.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 463.7 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of ITC was 460.8 and the close price was 458.65. The stock had a high of 467.45 and a low of 458.1. The market capitalization of ITC was 578,656.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 499.6 and the 52-week low was 325.5. The BSE volume for ITC was 311,606 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹463.7, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹458.65

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is 463.7 with a percent change of 1.1. This means that the stock has increased by 1.1% from its previous value. The net change is 5.05, indicating that the stock has increased by 5.05.

25 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹458.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Itc was 311,606 shares. The closing price for the stock was 458.65.

