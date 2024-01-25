Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Surges in Today's Trading

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of ITC was ₹460.8 and the close price was ₹458.65. The stock had a high of ₹467.45 and a low of ₹458.1. The market capitalization of ITC was ₹578,656.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹499.6 and the 52-week low was ₹325.5. The BSE volume for ITC was 311,606 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is ₹463.7 with a percent change of 1.1. This means that the stock has increased by 1.1% from its previous value. The net change is 5.05, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹5.05.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Itc was 311,606 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹458.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!